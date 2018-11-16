Some people in Donegal waiting over a year to access Home Care packages

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Government and the HSE over delays being faced by older people across Donegal waiting to access Home Care packages.

It follows revelations that those requiring homecare in the county are facing waits of up to and over a year to access the service.

It’s also been confirmed that there are currently 225 people aged 65 and over on Home Care Support waiting lists across the county.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the unavailability of services is having major repercussions across other areas of the health service as delays in providing home care packages to patients who have been deemed medically fit to leave hospital, is resulting in delayed discharges from under pressure facilities such as Letterkenny University Hospital.