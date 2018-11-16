Significant breakthrough in pursuit for second ambulance base for Inishowen

The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that a second full time ambulance crew for Inishowen will be included in their service plan for 2019.

A special meeting was held today between the NAS and local elected representatives from Inishowen who were calling for a second crew to be based in the area following much concern over recent ambulance call out delays in the peninsula.

One ambulance crew would be based in Carndonagh and another in Buncrana on a 24 hour basis.

Councillor Albert Doherty has described today’s meeting as a significant breakthrough and is now urging the Health Minister to ensure the recommendation is implemented: