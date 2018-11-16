New research at LUH means fewer women with breast need mastectomies

New research being carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital means fewer women who have breast cancer need mastectomies.

The study successfully evaluated cosmetic related outcomes following breast conserving surgery, incorporating both patient and surgeon in the assessments.

The results show that acceptable cosmetic outcomes were achieved.

Speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, Breast surgeons at Letterkenny University Hospital, Dr Michael Sugrue and Dr. Mavedes Vargales says it’s a very positive development for women in the North West region: