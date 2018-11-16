Moves to tackle fly tipping scourge in Derry

Efforts are being made to tackle what’s been described as a scourge of Fly Tipping in the Rosemount and Glenview areas of Derry.

The discarded rubbish mainly comprises of furniture and household appliances with claims locally that most of the fly tipping was carried out by landlords who are refurbishing houses in the area.

Other illegal dumping in the area is being put down to rental properties not having adequate numbers of bins.

It’s understood that Derry Council is now actively seeking to find those responsible while also rolling out an initiative to provide residents with more information about recycling waste.

Local Cllr Mickey Cooper is hopeful that the issue will be resolved: