Brother and sister Sam and Chloe Magee have reached the Badminton Irish Open Mixed Doubles Final.

They defeated the English team of Jessica Hopton and Michael Roe 21-7, 21-9.

The Raphoe siblings will face another English pairing in Emily Westwood and Harley Towler in tomorrow’s final, which will be broadcast live on TG4.

The Magees will hope to go one better than last year where they were beaten in the final.