Concerns over recent ambulance call out delays in Inishowen are to be highlighted at a special meeting later today.

The meeting between members of the National Ambulance Service and local elected representatives will hear calls for a second full time ambulance crew to be based in Carndonagh.

Cllr. Albert is one of those attending today’s meeting, he says time is really of the essence on this issue and it must be resolved as a matter of urgency: