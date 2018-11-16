Concern at current state of Urris pier

There are calls on Donegal County Council and the Department to provide the necessary funding for upgraded works at Urris pier in Clonmany.

Local fishermen in the area have to travel to Buncrana to secure their boats because the current pier has been deemed inadequate.

Cllr Martin McDermott believes piers across the county have been severely neglected over the past number of years which in turn is having an impact on fishing communities.

He’s says however that the situation at Urris is particularly concerning and is urging relevant bodies to address the issue: