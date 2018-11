The Seanad has been told that without consultation and community supports, the imminent arrival of up to 100 asylum seekers in Moville eill be deeply unfair to both the refugees themselves and also the local community.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn told the house the core of the problem is that because of restrictions on peoples’ movement, transport to Dublin will be a major issue, and it seems that’s something that hasn’t been factored into the planning…………