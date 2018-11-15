Republic of Ireland debut for Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland during Thursday evening’s 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in Dublin.

The Donegal man who moved from Derry City to Portsmouth in May came on at half time at the Aviva Stadium taking the place of Callum O’Dowda.

Curtis, a regular in Noel Kings under 21 side was first called up to the senior set up at the beginning of September after impressing with Portsmouth.

The fixture also seen the return of Seamus Coleman from injury while Derry men Shane Duffy and James McClean also started against their northern counterparts.

Glenn Whelan took what is expected to be his international bow on 35-minutes, replaced by his Aston Villa team-mate Conor Hourihane.