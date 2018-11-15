NI Dept request decision to proceed with A5 be quashed

Northern Ireland’s Department of Infrastructure has today asked a High Court judge to quash its decision to proceed with the A5.

The move means they will not be contesting a legal challenge to prevent the construction of the Western Transport Scheme launched by the Alternative A5 Alliance.

However, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says today is not a victory for the AA5A and is confident the scheme will still go ahead in the Autumn of 2019.

He is now calling on new civil service powers to be used to progress the project: