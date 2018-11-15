Mother of on the run prisoner believed to be in Donegal loses half surety

Police say an on the run prisoner believed to be living in a border village in Donegal cannot be compelled to Court for his sentencing as he remains at large.

At today’s sitting of Derry Magistrates Court, James Gerald Donegan’s mother, Theresa Donegan from Summerhill Park, Prehen has lost half the £500 surety she lodged with the court to allow her son to be granted three hours compassionate bail.

Theresa Donegan withdrew £500 from her Credit Union Christmas savings account to enable her son James Gerald Donegan to be granted compassionate bail to visit his ill grandmother.

However, during the compassionate bail her 30 year old son, from Ferndale Drive, absconded.

Donegan, who has 83 previous convictions was in custody in Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing for stealing a woman’s handbag, assaulting the woman and attempting to hijack a car.

PSNI believed Donegan is living in a border village in Co. Donegal but because he is still at large they do not believe he can be compelled to attend the city’s Crown Court for his sentencing.

Mrs. Donegan’s solicitor Seamus Quigley told Judge Philip Babington that she has been in touch with her son since, pleading with him to return home and that considerable stress had been caused due to him absconding.

Judge Babington said Donegan had duped not only his mother but also the court. He estreated half of Mrs. Donegan’s £500 surety.