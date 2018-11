The LYIT men’s footballers are through to the Higher Education Senior League Division Two Final.

Michael Murphy’s side beat Trinity College Dublin 2-16 to 4-07 in Thursday evening’s semi final at Inniskeen, Monaghan.

At one stage during the tie, the LYIT were eight points down.

Goals from Buncrana’s John Campbell and Ardara’s Conor Classon help them to a three point win.

The LYIT will play DKIT of Dundalk in the final next Wednesday 21st November with the venue to be confirmed.