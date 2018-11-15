Jordan Hone among Billy Coleman Award Finalists

Derry’s Jordan Hone has been named as one of the three finalists for Motorsport Ireland’s Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year award.

Claudy man Hone, who won the Junior section of the 2018 Jim Walsh Cork Forestry Rally and was a class winner on the Ulster Rally and the Lakeland Stages Rally, will go up against Armagh duo Jason Black and James Wilson to take home Irish rallying’s most prestigious award

The three drivers were chosen from a shortlist of eight candidates from throughout Ireland which included Donegal’s Darragh McNern and Marty Gallagher.

The winner will be announced at the Irish Motorsport Awards ceremony on Tuesday, December 4th.

Past winners of the Billy Coleman Award include Craig Breen, Keith Cronin, Callum Devine and Donegal men Shaun Gallagher and Stuart Darcy.