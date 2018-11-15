Group established to welcome asylum seekers to Moville

A group has been established on Facebook to welcome asylum seekers who are due to arrive ast the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville in the coming weeks.

The group was started after local woman Tracey Cullen Sheehan put a post on Facebook, with over 100 people joining a group which has been set up as a result.

She told the Nine til Noon Show that those who are coming need support and security, and will be recovering from traumatic experiences…….

However, a number of people continue to raise questions about the impact the arrival of up to 100 people will have on resources in Moville, and whether the town has the capacity to cater for them.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh said they are legitimate questions, and he and other ministers are taking notice…….