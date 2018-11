The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack looks ahead to Saturday evenings Ulster Junior Championship Final meeting of Donegal Champions Red Hughs and Derry’s Limavady Wolfhounds.

He’s joined by Red Hugh’s legend Marty Carlin and Limavady Chairman Ronan Curley…