Chloe and Sam Magee into Irish Open Quarter Finals

Chloe and Sam Magee are safely into the quarter finals of the mixed doubles at the Irish Open in Dublin.

The Raphoe pair, who are seeking a maiden national title together defeated French pair Samy Corvee and Margot Lambert in straight sets 21-8 21-13.

They will play Danish pair Carl Christian Mork and Solvar Flaten Jorgensen in the last eight.

It’s been a difficult day for Raphoe’s Rachel Darragh. Unfortunatley she had to withdraw from the event due to injury.

She had been struggling with a leg muscle injury in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Joshua Magee lost in the Men’s Singles to the 7th seed from the Netherlands Nick Fransman 21-14 21-15.