A South Donegal TD has called for an urgent review of the system used by SUSI to calculate distances when granting third level grants.

Currently, the organisation uses Google Maps to calculate distances however, it has resulted in a number of students being refused grants as the route calculation is based on the shortest route of travel which may not be the safest.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon says it could be the difference in someone being able to afford going to college or not: