Saolta respond to ED pressures in Letterkenny for the second day running

For the second day in a row, the Saolta Hospital Group has issued a statement urging people not to attend the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital unless it is absolutely necessary.

It’s after the number of people awaiting in-patient beds at the hospital today rose to 34.

Today’s statement from the Saolta group is a carbon copy of one sent at the same time yesterday.

Once again, they say the Emergency Department is extremely busy today, with people being urged to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

The group apologises for the distress and inconvenience caused to patients and their families, and also acknowledges the difficult situation staff are placed in as they strive to respond to the difficulties in the department.

It comes as the INMO’s trolley watch for today showed 34 people awaiting in-patient beds in Letterkenny this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s four up on yesterday.

Nationally, there were 518 people awaiting admission, the highest number, 56, at University Hospital Limerick.