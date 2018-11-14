Odhrán Mac Niallais to receive 2018 Séamus Mac Géidigh Award

Gaoth Dobhair midfielder Odhrán Mac Niallais will receive the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh 2018 award for his performances in the Donegal Senior Football Club Championship.

The 26 year old was announced as the Player of the Championship this morning by Damien Ó Dónaill on RTE Raidió na Gaeltachta.

MacNaillis scored eight points in the final win over Naomh Conaill as his side won the title for the first time in 12 years. He played a vital roll through the season as the Maghergallon men went unbeaten through the championship.

The Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award was inaugurated in 2016 to commemorate the much-loved and respected RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh, best known for his excellent GAA commentary, who passed away suddenly in 2016.

Odhrán Mac Niallais said this morning on Barrscéalta:

“It’s a great privilege for me to receive this award. Séamus was a gentleman, and a good friend of mine, so it’s really special to be the recipient of this award named in his honour.”

He will be presented with the award at the annual Donegal GAA County Banquet and Award night on Friday 23 November in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town.

The award was created by sculptor Redmond Herrity using Donegal Granite carved in the shape of Errigal, with an engraving of an image of Séamus to the front.