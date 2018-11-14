McKinley goes close in Ireland defeat to Germany

The Republic of Ireland fell to a 4-1 defeat to Germany at Tallaght Stadium in the final match of the UEFA Under-17 International Tournament on Wednesday.

Derry City’s Ronan McKinley played 72 minutes of the game.

Trailing 1-0, Ireland were inches from an equaliser on 61 minutes, McKinley cut in on the left to get his shot away but Noah Atubolu in the visitors’ goal got the faintest of touches to tip the shot onto a post.

When Ireland did score they were 3-0 down.

Ireland lost all three games in the tournament also suffering defeats to the Czech Republic and England.

Speaking after the game, Ireland Under-17 Head Coach Colin O’Brien was happy with his side’s performances in the three games.

“We got what we needed from the past few weeks. These games replicated what we will face in the European Finals. The players mightn’t see it now, but the past fortnight has been invaluable.

“We’ve been in every game, but there are a few things that we need to eradicate. They’re all very fixable, so there is plenty to work on for the players in the next few months.

“The players have learned about the fine margins at this level. We need to be more clinical, but there are so many positives to take.”

Ireland Under-17s return to action in the Spring as preparations continue for the UEFA Under-17 European Championship.