Irish Refugee Council concerned over remoteness of Movile Direct Provision Centre

The Irish Refugee Council has raised serious concerns over the remoteness of the Moville Direct Provision Centre.

100 asylum seekers are due to arrive in Moville over the coming weeks following confirmation on Friday that the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville would be turned into a Direct Provision Centre.

The Irish Refugee Council believe the location of the centre poses a significant number of issues in the asylum process.

Asylum seekers will be required to travel from Donegal to Dublin on a number of occasions and given the location of the Moville centre they face a 10 hour round journey or a potential criminal conviction if travelling through Northern Ireland.

CEO of the Irish Refugee Council is Nick Henderson: