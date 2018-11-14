Eoghan Ban Gallagher is Donegal Player of the Year

Donegal GAA have announced their award winners for 2018.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher has been named the Donegal Senior Player of the Year.

The Killybegs man was inspirational in the county’s journey to Ulster success and scored a goal in the final against Fermanagh.

Padraic Doherty will pick up the Hurler of the Year award. The Burt man played corner back in Donegal’s Nicky Rackard victory and helped his club to reclaim the county senior title.

Among the other winners – Glenfin’s Yvonne Bonner is the Lady Footballer of the Year.

The Australian bound forward scored 3-5 as Donegal made it back to back senior Ulster titles during the year and she also played a role in her club taking back to back senior crowns.

List of Awards 2018

Senior Player Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)

Hurler Padraic Doherty (Burt)

Grounds Ard an Ratha

Senior Club Gaoth Dobhair

Intermediate Gleann Fhinne

Junior Aodh Rua K/G

Lady Footballer Yvonne Bonner (Gleann Fhinne)

Gaeltacht Naomh Conail

Outside Gaeltacht Carn Domhnach

Service to Culture Award Sharon McGinty (Gleann Sulai)

Lifetime achievement Sam Gallagher (Robert Emmetts)

Referee Award Connie Doherty (Naomh Conail)

Handball Club Award Avril McNamee (MacCumhaills)

Appreciation Award Dave Mulhern