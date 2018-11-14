Brexit deal may be unravelling – Harkin

Concerns are being expressed that the potential deal on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU may be unravelling.

News of the potential deal broke last evening, with cabinet metings on both sides of the Irish Sea. However, it’s being reported that British Prime Minister Theresa May is having a dificult time securing the support she needs to allow a special Brexit summit to take place this month.

North West MEP Marian Harkin told Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show today that she is not optimistic……….