Border Communities Against Brexit “cautiously optimistic” about deal

The campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit is welcoming indications of a possible Brexit withdrawl deal.

The group says the Backstop for Ireland will facilitate detailed trade negotiations, while allowing certainty for everyone living in Border Communities and further across this Island.

It also provides economic assurance for the thousands of business who face a very difficult future and the tens of thousands of jobs put at risk by a Brexit crash.

The group’s Donegal spokesperson Tom Murray is cautiously optimistic…….