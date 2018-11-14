19 year old from Letterkenny facing charge of grievous bodily harm

A Co Donegal student has appeared in court in Belfast accused of inflicting serious injuries on a man outside Belfast City Hall in the early hours of Saturday morning.

19 year old Arlen Noonan, of Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny faces a charge of grievous bodily harm over the alleged assault in which a 23-year-old man was said to have been injured at Donegall Square North.

According to ITV News the 19 year old spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.

A detective constable initially opposed bail due to the accused living in another jurisdiction.

The court heard that Noonan is currently studying at a university in Cork and that he would be living at home with his parents, who were present for the hearing.

Granting bail, District Judge Fiona Bagnall banned Noonan from contacting the alleged victim or any witnesses and is to report to police in Strabane as part of his release conditions.