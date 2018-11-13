Tributes paid to Comic Book Legend Stan Lee

News broke yesterday that Stan Lee had died at the age of 95.

The comic book legend’s the man behind characters like The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

The boss of Disney called him ‘extraordinary’, while Marvel has described him as its ‘creator, voice and champion’.

Celebrities have also paid tribute to the Spider-Man creator.

Chris Evans who plays Captain America:

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Robert Downey Junior who plays Tony Stark / Iron Man

Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man

Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

The cast of The Big Bang Theory

In loving memory of Stan Lee. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for being a real life super hero to so many generations. Your legend will live on. pic.twitter.com/OHWdbHQPYC — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) November 12, 2018

Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow

Rest in Peace Stan Lee: writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics and so much more. Thank you for all you did. pic.twitter.com/tNvCRZ4HrK — Scarlett Johansson (@Scarlett_Jo) November 12, 2018

Mark Ruffalo who plays the Incredible Hulf

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Many more celebrities have also paid tribute to Lee.