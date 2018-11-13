Tributes paid to Comic Book Legend Stan Lee

By
News Highland
-

News broke yesterday that Stan Lee had died at the age of 95.

The comic book legend’s the man behind characters like The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

The boss of Disney called him ‘extraordinary’, while Marvel has described him as its ‘creator, voice and champion’.

Celebrities have also paid tribute to the Spider-Man creator.

Chris Evans who plays Captain America:

Robert Downey Junior who plays Tony Stark / Iron Man

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan… #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine

Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man

Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool

The cast of The Big Bang Theory

Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow

Mark Ruffalo who plays the Incredible Hulf

Many more celebrities have also paid tribute to Lee.

 

 

 

