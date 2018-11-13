Harps Board Meeting ‘Constructive’ and ‘Positive’

Finn Harps and Manager Ollie Horgan met on Monday evening to discuss a structure for the 2019 season as the Ballybofey club make the move to the Premier Division.

It’s understood the main topic of the meeting was a budget for next year which will increase dramatically if Harps are targeting survival in the top flight.

In a short statement released this morning, the club say the Board of Directors meeting was constructive and positive.

A further meeting is planned for this coming weekend.

“Finn Harps Football Club held a Board of Directors meeting last night where a very constructive and positive discussion took place on plans for the new 2019 season in the League of Ireland Premier Division. A further meeting will take place over the weekend to make further progress on a range of matters including the budget.”