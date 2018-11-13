EU and UK negotiators agree text dealing with Irish border

The UK and the EU have reached an agreement on Brexit that avoids a hard border with the North.

Its reported the deal has been done on a “technical level” and negotiations are ongoing on the finer points of the text.

The British Prime Minister will put the draft agreement to her cabinet at a meeting tomorrow afternoon.

Government ministers have been called to individual meetings at Number 10 Downing Street for briefings with Theresa May.

News of the draft deal is a significant breakthrough and could pave the way for a November summit of EU leaders to endorse the text.

Here government sources are insisting they haven’t seen a proposed deal yet.

In the Dail this evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he’s not aware of the latest developments: