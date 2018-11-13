Edmonds swaps ‘The Banker’ for ‘The Jungle’!

Noel Edmonds is reported to be joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as a secret 11th contestant.
The 69-year-old Deal or No Deal presenter will receive a 500-thousand-pound fee for his appearance according to The Sun.
Ten stars have already been confirmed in the jungle line-up, a full list of which can be seen below:
- John Barrowman – Broadway star
- Nick Knowles – TV presenter
- Emily Atack – Charlotte from The Inbetweeners
- Malique Thompson-Dwyer – Actor
- Rita Simons – Actress
- Sair Khan – Actress
- James McVey – Singer
- Anne Hegerty – The Governess from The Chase
- Fleur East – Singer
- Harry Redknapp – Football manager
