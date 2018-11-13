Edmonds swaps ‘The Banker’ for ‘The Jungle’!

By
News Highland
-

Noel Edmonds is reported to be joining I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! as a secret 11th contestant.

The 69-year-old Deal or No Deal presenter will receive a 500-thousand-pound fee for his appearance according to The Sun.

Ten stars have already been confirmed in the jungle line-up, a full list of which can be seen below:

  • John Barrowman – Broadway star
  • Nick Knowles – TV presenter
  • Emily Atack – Charlotte from The Inbetweeners
  • Malique Thompson-Dwyer – Actor
  • Rita Simons – Actress
  • Sair Khan – Actress
  • James McVey – Singer
  • Anne Hegerty – The Governess from The Chase
  • Fleur East – Singer
  • Harry Redknapp – Football manager

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR