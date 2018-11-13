ED at LUH “very busy” as 30 people await in-patient beds

The Saolta hospital group says Letterkenny University Hospital is again experiencing very high volumes of patients attending at the Emergency Department today, and staff are working hard to reduce waiting times.

In a statement, the group apologises for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their families who are experiencing long wait times, and acknowledges the difficult situation for staff.

People are again being urged to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

It comes as the INTO’s trolley watch for today showed 30 people awaiting in-patient beds in Letterkenny this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s three up on yesterday.

Nationally, there were 510 people awaiting admission, the highest number, 43, at University Hospital Galway.