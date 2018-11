It’s been confirmed that the closure of Dunfanaghy Post Office will go ahead after an appeal failed.

The Independent Reviewers appointed under the appeals mechanism have upheld An Post’s decision by the company to close the branch.

It follows joint meeting arranged by the Glenties Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr John Sheamuis O’Fearraigh and Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill to campaign for the facility’s retention.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says he’s disappointed, but not surprised…………

