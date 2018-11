Its been claimed doctors at Letterkenny University Hospital have said they will not offer termination of pregnancy services.

During an Oireachtas Select Committee on Health it emerged doctors at hospitals in Kilkenny, Letterkenny and Cavan have indicated they will refuse to perform abortions.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, Deputy Peadar Tóibín says doctors at the hospitals have taken the stance as they believe not enough support facilities are in place: