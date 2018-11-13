91 year old waited 13 hours for bed at LUH

Its emerged that a 91 year old Inishowen woman who was admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday was waiting 13 hours on a bed before being discharged.

The woman was admitted to hospital due to stomach pains.

The Saolta hospital group says Letterkenny University Hospital is again experiencing very high volumes of patients attending at the Emergency Department today, and are urging people to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Councillor Jack Murray says this is just one example of the widespread crisis existing at the hospital: