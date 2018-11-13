$14,000 donated to Donegal Hospice by Donegal Association in Philadelphia

The Donegal Association in Philadelphia have donated $14,000 to the Mayor of Donegal County Council in aid of the Donegal Hospice.

A delegation from Donegal and Derry City and Strabane District Councils are in Philadelphia as part of a North West Ireland Trade and Investment mission were presented with the cheque during a special event hosted in the Irish Centre in Upper Darby Philadelphia last evening.

Maggie Fillinger, President of the Donegal Association in Philadelphia explained that “We decided to undertake this fundraising as many of the families of the Donegal people living in Philadelphia have been supported by the Hospice during what is without doubt one of the most traumatic times in the lives of any family. To have this type of care available in Donegal is so important and so valuable and we felt we had to raise funds for such a worthy cause and to help support the operational costs incurred each year by the Hospice.”

Mayor of Donegal Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill on accepting the cheque on behalf of Donegal Hospice said “The people of Donegal and the people connected to Donegal are very supportive to Donegal Hospice and without the generosity of communities like the community in Philadelphia, the Hospice would not be in a position to provide the wonderful service that they do.”

Each year Donegal Hospice requires €1.4 to €1.6 million to provide palliative care service in the 8 bed unit and also homecare palliative care in the community. Donegal Hospice is currently providing nursing care for seven small children in Co. Donegal and are hoping to develop this service in conjunction with Belfast Hospice. In addition the hospice is carrying out refurbishment on the 6 single rooms and 2 apartments as well as the day care unit and family room.

Cllr John Boyle, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council also attended the event and also thanked the people of Philadelphia for their kindness. He spoke about the outstanding work done by both the Donegal Hospice and the Foyle Hospice.