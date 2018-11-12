No Public Consultation Meetings on Moville decision – Minister

Integration Minister David Stanton says there won’t be any public consultation meetings on the designation of the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville as a Direct Provision centre.

Up to 100 asylum seekers are set to begin arriving at the centre in coming weeks, but Minister Stanton says previous public meetings in other areas didn’t add anything to the process.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon Show, MInister Stanton said the decision could not be announced until the contract was finalised, and that only happened last Friday evening……..