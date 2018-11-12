McNamee and Dunleavy to leave Cork City

Donegal players Barry McNamee and Johnny Dunleavy could be set for moves closer to home after Cork City Manager John Caulfield confirmed that both players will be leaving Turners Cross.

Ramelton man McNamee left the Brandywell at the end of last season to join the then double League and Cup winners. With Declan Devine set to be unveiled as the new Derry boss, a return to Derry could suit McNamee.

Ballybofey native Dunleavy joined Cork in 2012 but has had injury problems since he located in Cork.

Dunleavy captained Cork but in the last couple of seasons has been battling persistent knee injuries.

Speaking on Cork’s Red FM, John Caulfield wished Johnny well with his next move…