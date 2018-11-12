Investigation underway into attack on Donegal Referee

An investigation is to be launched following an attack on a Donegal referee at the weekend.

Daniel Sweeney, a native of Dungloe, suffered serious facial injuries following an alleged attack after the Mullingar Town versus Horseleap game in Co Offaly on Sunday.

Sweeney was transferred to St James Hospital in Dublin today and will have surgery later in the week on injuries to the jaw, cheekbone and nose.

Sweeney, who has been refereeing in the Midlands area for the past 8 eights is expected to spend at least two weeks in hospital.

Gardai are investigating the incident which also involved players and a supporter while the FAI are looking into what they will do next with the situation.