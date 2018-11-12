Donegal woman sues former friends, claiming money was loan not gift

A Donegal woman has sued a couple who were formerly her best friends, claiming a sum of €280,000 given to them was a loan rather than a gift.

The High Court has heard, that 59 year old Fidelma Kerrigan of Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon received €750,000 in 2010 over serious personal injuries she suffered in a road crash in 2002 in which her father died.

Its believed that two weeks after securing the money, she gave €280,000 of that to John and Jacqueline Keenaghan of Rathmore, Ballyshannon.

Ms Kerrigan claims the money was given to the defendants to help them set up a counselling business or until Mr Keenaghan, an architect, had completed projects.

The court heard, the couple have since had their business set up but have not repaid Ms Kerrigan, who is now on social welfare payments and claims it was agreed at all times the money was a short-term loan.

According to the Independent, the defendants, say the money was a gift and deny exercising undue influence over Ms Kerrigan.

The case opened this week before Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy who said it was “never too late” to consider an agreed rather than imposed outcome.

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr Mary Maguire, said Ms Kerrigan had said Ms Keenaghan kept asking her about her personal injury claim and allegedly kept telling her the Keenaghan family were going to lose their home and could not afford to eat.

The doctor believed Ms Kerrigan had so many problems mentally and physically at the time, she would be susceptible to emotional distress she perceived in another person.