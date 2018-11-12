Declan Devine new Derry City Manager

Declan Devine’s return to the Brandywell for a second term as Derry City manager has been officially confirmed.

At a press conference in the city on Monday evening the club announced the appointment of Devine as their new First Team Manager taking over the role from Kenny Shiels.

Devine, who was in charge of Derry in 2012 and 2013 has signed a 2-year contract and will take up his new post with immediate effect.

His backroom team is made up of Kevin Deery, Marty McCann and the clubs Academy Director Paddy McCourt.