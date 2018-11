Declan Devine has signed a two-year deal to return as Derry City manager.

The 46-year old replaces Kenny Shiels at the Brandywell.

Devine led the Candystripes to FAI Cup success in his first season in charge in 2012, and sealed European qualification with his second before leaving ahead of the 2014 campaign.

The new Derry boss wants to get the passion back at the Brandywell…

