Ulster Novice & Uneven Ages Cross Country Championships

The Ulster Novice and Uneven Ages Cross Country Championships took place at Scotstown in Monaghan on Sunday.

There was double Gold for Letterkenny AC in the singles as Niamh Kelly won the Women’s Novice title and Eoin Hughes won the Men’s. Helen McCready of Rosses AC won the Silver Medal in the Women’s Novice race.

The Letterkenny Men’s team claimed Gold in the Men’s Team’s Category while it was the Rosses AC Women who won the Gold medal in the Women’s.

Oisin Kelly of Cranford AC won the boys U15 Cross-Country title and Amy Greene of Rosses AC won the girls U15 Cross-Country title.

In the teams categories, Finn Valley were the winners as they claimed both the U11 boys and the U19 girls titles.