Two drivers fail breath test in Milford within a week

Gardaí have spoken out after two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving at the same location within a week.

Shortly before 7.30am this morning, Gardaí in Milford were conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint (MIT), when one driver turned away upon seeing the checkpoint.

The driver subsequently failed the roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gardaí have said this was the second incident within a week at the same location that a driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

They have warned that “driving in the early hours of the morning after drinking the night before can be just as dangerous. Be conscious of the fact alcohol can remain in your system for some time and if in doubt, don’t drive.”