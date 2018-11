A Jonny Bonner penalty was enough to give Letterkenny Rovers all three points today away to Cockhill Celtic.

1-0 was the final score as Letterkenny now top the table.

Elsewhere, a second half strike gave Derry City Reserves a 1-0 win over Swilly Rovers while Bonagee ran out 3-1 winners over Fanad United.

Darren McFadden, Garbhan Grant and Michael Doherty scored the goals for Bonagee while Paddy Carr got Fanad’s only goal of the game.