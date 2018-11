Killybegs have beaten Naomh Bríd in the first of the All-County League Division 3 Playoffs on a scoreline of 3-10 v 2-05.

The sides were level at half-time with 1-04 a piece before a dominant second half display from Killybegs.

Frank Craig reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Killybegs’ Michael Gallagher gave his thoughts to Frank after the win…