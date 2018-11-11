Glenfin book their place in U21 A Championship final

Glenfin overcame favourites Naomh Conaill in the Donegal U21 A Championship Semi-Final today on a scoreline of 3-04 v 1-09 to book their place in the final.

Naomh Conaill led by 1-07 v 1-02 half-way through the second half but late goals for Glenfin sees them move into the U21A Final.

Tom Comack was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Tom spoke with Glenfin Assistant Manager Frank McGlynn…

In the U21 C Championship today, Carndonagh had a one point win over Letterkenny Gaels on a scoreline of 1-13 v 2-09.