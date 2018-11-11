Donegal Junior League Results 11/11/18

Brian McCormick Sports Premier
Keadue Rovers FC 2 vs 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC
St Catherines FC 2 vs 6 Milford United FC
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
11/11/2018
Bonagee United FC 2 vs 4 Ballybofey United FC
Drumoghill FC 1 vs 2 Drumkeen United
Gweedore Celtic 0 vs 2 Cranford FC
10/11/2018
Convoy Arsenal FC 4 vs 0 Lagan Harps FC
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2
Curragh Athletic FC 0 vs 0 Whitestrand United FC
Glenree United FC 2 vs 2 Letterbarrow Celtic FC
Kerrykeel 71 FC 4 vs 1 Dunkineely Celtic FC
Raphoe Town 4 v 0 Gweedore United