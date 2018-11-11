Bundoran RNLI assist surfer safely to shore

Bundoran RNLI have assisted a surfer safely to shore after a member of the public raised the alarm on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the member of the public spotted someone they thought to be in difficulty, waving their arm just off Rougey Point.

The RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was tasked to respond at 3.28pm and were at sea 10 minutes later, with Killian O’Kelly at the helm.

According to Bundoran RNLI; “Once on scene, the lifeboat crew observed that the surfer while not in difficulty or in any immediate danger, was in a challenging part of the sea and some distance away from the shore”.

The crew took the surfer on board and he was transported safely to shore.

RNLI Helm Killian O’Kelly commended the member of the public who raised the alarm, saying that it’s “always the right thing to do if you see someone you think or know to be in difficulty. While this surfer was not in any immediate danger, he was some distance from shore so we made a call to assist him safely back to shore”.