Magee Medical School delayed by at least a year



It’s been confirmed that the opening of the Medical School at the Magee Campus in Derry has been put back by at least a year.

It had been hoped that it could open in 2019, but that will not now happen, with one former Stormont Minister saying this is a direct consequence of the current political stalemate.

Foyle MLA and former Minister Mark H.Durkan says while this is extremely disheartening it isn’t at all surprising given the lack of a Government at Stormont.

He says it’s concerning that the DUP and Sinn Féin have failed to form a government, and he believes they are not making any meaningful effort to do so.

He says this is happening at a time when it can be difficult to attract doctors to the North West, and this contributes to the fact that the locum bill for the Western Trust area is set to exceed £20 million.

He says the establishment of the medical school would solve this worsening situation and also play a pivotal role in the expansion of Magee and the regeneration of the local economy.

Meanwhile, Foyle MP Elisha McCallion says while this is a disappointing setback, she believes the school will still go ahead.