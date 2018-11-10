Karl Lacey rejoins Donegal Senior Backroom Team



Karl Lacey is back in the Donegal coaching set up.

After a year under Declan Bonner’s management, the Four Masters man left his coaching role with the county last month and was heavily linked with Roscommon.

The Rossies’ preferred candidate Aidan O’Rourke had Lacey onboard but withdrew from the race at the last minute as Lacey was unable to commit.

His place here in Donegal was filled by former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

The high profile backroom team has been given another boost with the return of the 2012 Player of the Year.