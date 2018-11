The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say over 1 thousand agency nurses are being brought in to cover staff shortages in hospitals.

They claim it’s costing over 1 point 5 million euro a week.

The union and health officials met yesterday in a bid to reach agreement over pay and staff shortages.

Phil Ni Sheaghdha from the INMO says unless proposals to address the issues are made, they will ballot members on strike action in nine days time: